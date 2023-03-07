How to Make a Gamepass on Roblox

Image: Roblox Company

While working on new Roblox experiences, the thought of Gamepasses may have entered your mind at some point or another. While certain games can benefit greatly from Gamepasses, knowing how to create them is a completely different ball game. Let’s get into the details of what a Gamepass is for Roblox, as well as how you can go about creating your own for your special experience. This is everything you’ll need to know on how to navigate the new Roblox page to create these items.

What Is A Gamepass In Roblox?

While it may be easy to confuse this item with something like Xbox Game Pass, it’s a completely different ballgame. A Gamepass is an item that developers can create that will give players extra boosts or items that they can use while in their experience, and can range from a few Robux, up to thousands of them.

Let’s say, for example, you wanted to include an item that helps players navigate around the world faster. You could include something like a Standard Hoverboard in your experience, that is unlocked after multiple hours of gameplay, and may need to be purchased using the money in the game. Or, you could create a Gamepass item that will allow your fans to purchase a special Hoverboard that is only unlockable via this Gamepass purchase, which gives them instant access to the item.

Finding what could and won’t work with your experience is the first step, as nobody is going to probably purchase something that has no gameplay effect. Make sure that your Gamepass is an item that players will want right away, to maximize your sales on them.

How Do You Create A Gamepass In Roblox – Answered

Alongside plenty of Policy Changes, it seems that the Roblox website has been undergoing a few changes, as well. To access your Creations, you’ll first need to access the Roblox webpage and then click on Create. Once you have loaded into the Create tab, you’ll need to find the Creation you would like to add this Gamepass to.

Once you have opened the page, check the left-hand side of your screen, under the Details menu. Find Associated Items, and click right on that. Once you have loaded into the Associated Items page, you’ll find three different options are available to you:

Badges

Passes

Developer Products

Click on Passes, where it will ask you to upload an image of the item that you are selling, a Name for the item that you are creating, and a description so players know what this particular Gamepass will do for them. Make sure to be specific, so you don’t face the possibility of a chargeback or anything like that in the future. After the item has been uploaded, you’ll want to click on the new item, where you’ll be brought to a new page once again.

On this page, you’ll want to click on the Three Dots in the corner, near the name of the item. Click on Configure. From here, you’ll want to click on Sales, where you can set the amount of Robux you would like to charge for the item. You’ll earn 70% of each sale, and it will show how much you make with each sale of the item.

Once you have configured the use of the item, and what it will be used for, you’ll be ready to add it to your experience, and players will have the option to start buying it if they think it’s worth it! That’s all there is, and you can start making some good money for your Roblox account, or cash out and use it in real life!

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023