Swearing In Roblox Is About To Become Real, Thanks To Some Changes To Age Guidelines

It seems that players aren’t the only ones who want to break the stigma that Roblox is only meant for kids. While there are plenty of bright and colorful experiences, like Pet Simulator X, there are also plenty of experiences on the platform that may be a bit more shocking, such as Forgotten Memories, or even DOORS.

While horror seems to be a hot topic on the site, it seems that the development team at the Roblox Corporation are trying a few new things on for size, including a completely revamped Age Guideline system, that will allow games that have some more mature content.

No, this doesn’t mean that blocky nudity will be allowed on the site, but there are a few ideas that may push the envelope a bit further than it currently is. According to Bloxy News, one of the foremost authorities on all Roblox news:

Roblox will soon allow the following to be depicted in experiences via Age Guidelines:



– Profanity

– Romantic themes/dating

– Gambling

– Alcohol reference/use



(via @RobloxTrackers) — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) February 8, 2023

With gamers having the ability to set an Age Restriction on their experiences, this may open up the platform to those that are hoping to get a bit of development experience, as well as test out some of the newest features being added. Gambling, for instance, seems to be the one that most content creators and social media users are surprised by, especially due to the normally controversial look it brings to plenty of AAA and F2P titles on the market.

However, with the renewed interest by the Roblox Corporation to bring gamers of all ages onto the platform, it’s an interesting step in that direction. Roblox tends to carry a bit of a stigma behind it, as it’s very much targeted towards kids with its general visual style and a fair number of experiences that play it very safe. Does this mean that players will be able to run around, dropping the F-bomb in their new experience of choice? More than likely not, but only time will tell.

There has not been further news on how the Roblox team plans to implement these sorts of age restrictions into their platform, but as an assumption, players may need to upload a photo of their ID to verify that they are who they are before jumping into these more mature experiences. Plenty of sites follow this method, so time will only tell if the iconic ‘Oof’ sound is going to be replaced with something a bit more risque.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023