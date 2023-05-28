Image: Attack of the Fanboy

What makes Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so great is that you can create anything you set your mind to with the help of Link’s new abilities and Zonai Devices. Whether that be a hot air balloon, a death machine with cannons, or an Air Bike — there is a lot of freedom in the game. This guide will focus on the Air Bike out of those three and walk you through how to make one as quickly as possible. Here is how to make an easy Air Bike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Create an Air Bike in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One must have three Zonai Devices to create an Air Bike in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: two Fans and a Steering Stick. First, take out all of the required Zonai Devices and lay them out in front of you. You want to flip both Fans upside down and attach a Steering Stick to the edge of one of the Fans, similar to how I do in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, attach another upside-down fan to the front of the Steering Stick — essentially resembling the look of a bike.

Related: Zonaite, Zonai Capsules, and Zonai Devices in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now all you have to do is control the Steering Stick, and the Fans will do the work for you and bring you up into the air!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you have created the Air Bike, it will be saved into your Autobuild Function — if you have unlocked the ability. If you have yet to unlock Autobuild, follow our step-by-step guide on acquiring it. Autobuild is an extremely valuable tool, and I always use it to get from point A to point B.

I had some fun making this Air Bike, but I felt creative when I took the time to make a motorcycle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you’re interested in creating a Motorcycle that resembles the Breath of the Wild motorcycle, feel free to check out our complete guide on how to do so!

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023