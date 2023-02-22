How to Make Drink in Dwarf Fortress

Image: Kitfox Games

While you’re building your settlement in Dwarf Fortress, you’ll need to ensure your citizens are happy and healthy, which includes keeping them well-fed and hydrated. Unsurprisingly, there’s nothing that will better increase the happiness of your Dwarves than alcohol. Luckily, this beverage can be brewed relatively easily, which is incredibly convenient since your Dwarves will heavily rely on it to work.

You’ll need to follow a few steps before you can start brewing drink without necessarily thinking about it. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to passively work this operation and keep your Dwarves happy while they chip away at their duties, read on to find out how to brew and create drinks to satisfy everyone.

How to Craft Drink in Dwarf Fortress

Before you start brewing drink, you’ll need a Still in operation within your settlement since this will become the primary station of brewing. Once this is crafted, you can focus on collecting things like fruit, vegetables, and honey, which are essential components for the brewing process, especially with things like mead. Similarly to employing a few butcher dwarves, it’s best to employ farmers to go out and pick your necessary ingredients consistently.

Once you’ve collected a variety of fruit and vegetables or honey for brewing mead, you’ll need to head back to the Still and drop off your ingredients. In addition, you’ll need access to a carpenter’s shop to craft barrels to store your alcohol to ensure you’ve always got a stockpile on hand for the dwarves heading into mines each day.

For convenience, having the Still and the Carpenters as two of your first workstations is best since you’ll need consistent access to both barrels and the brewery. Also, having several barrels ready simultaneously makes the brewing process significantly easier and streamlined. Of course, the drink you make will depend on the ingredients you gather, but they’ll all be highly appreciated by your hard workers.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023