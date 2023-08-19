Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the most helpful tools in Palia is the Glider. It’s also one of the first quests you receive when beginning the game. In order to make the Glider you need to obtain leather. While it is possible to purchase leather, it is still helpful to know how to make leather in Palia for other crafts as well.

How To Make Leather

The first step to making leather is obtaining the Sernuk Hide. Sernuks are deer-like creatures that can be hunted with your bow. You will need to equip it with R and make sure to have arrows you’ve made from the craft table. Once you’ve hit the Sernuk there will be a bag on the ground. Loot it and a Sernuk Hide (and maybe some other materials) will be added to your inventory. Take the hide back to your loom and you will be able to make one leather per hide.

How To Get a Loom

If you’ve gone through enough of the main quests, you’ll have started progress on your house. Once you get far enough you’ll be able to begin making furniture. Craft pieces until you reach level two. As soon as you’re at least level two in furniture crafting, you will be able to purchase the loom recipe from Tish. With the recipe you can build a loom to create leather, fabric, and other materials on. To craft it, you’ll need:

15 sapwood planks

20 plant fibers

2 copper bars

5 ceramic

Purchasing Leather

If you want to save yourself some time and effort, you can always choose to purchase leather instead and make the loom later. However, it is useful to have and does create materials you can sell from your box. Leather can be purchased from the furniture store in the north side of Kilima Village for 60 gold.

