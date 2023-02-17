Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you have just made it to the Crossed Wands quest or are helping Hogwarts caretaker Gladwin Moon in the Alohomora quest, you have seen these peculiar doors. They have some kind of symbol on them and aren’t opened how others would. This is how you can open those doors in the clock tower in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Open the Clock Tower Doors in Hogwarts Legacy

You had to have gotten far enough into the game so that you have learned Arresto Momentum. You will receive this after completing Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 2. It’s an assignment ques that should definitely be completed if you’re looking to make a Dumbledore build for your character.

With that out of the way, there are a total of three doors to unlock using this spell. One is at the bottom, one is up the first flight of stairs, and the last is at the top of the highest staircase. What you need to do is cast Arresto Momentum on the pendulum as it lands on the corresponding symbol to the door you’re closest to.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you cast the spell, the pendulum will freeze momentarily. If cast on the right symbol, the lock in front of the door will release, allowing you to go in. You’ll only have a few moments to go into the door with the correct symbol or else it’ll lock back up.

Do not worry about getting stuck on the other side if you take your time. Once you have physically opened the door with a locked symbol, it’ll permanently be unlocked. Though there won’t serve much of a purpose once you have looted the contents inside.

These doors are not the same as the arithmancy ones you see in the castle, nor are they the ones you need Alohomora for. Another good thing too is that this is the only area that requires you to slow the clock’s pendulum.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023