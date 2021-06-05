How to Opt Into Betas on Steam

So say you’re keeping up to date with a game on Steam and find out that people have playing an open beta of a new version of the game and you want in as well. Or maybe you got your hands on an access key for a Steam beta of the game and need to know how to use it. Well, it’s actually quite easy to opt into betas on Steam, and can be done in just a few simple steps. It’s also worth noting that you can opt out of a beta by following these same steps if you need to disable it and return the game to normal.

Find the game you want to opt into the beta of in your Steam library Click on the gear labeled “Manage” Click on the Properties tab Navigate to the Betas tab (If the beta is public) Click on the dropdown bar and simply select the beta in question (If the beta needs a key) Input a valid beta key and then select the newly unlocked beta The beta will automatically begin to install and you’re done

Having early access to new features in a game can be quite a fun thing, but it’s always a good idea to remember that as these are beta features, they might not work as smoothly as they would in the full release of the update. In fact, you should even expect to find some glitches here and there, but you can always do the developers a favor and report the bug if they’ve implemented any ways to do so. Doing this can really help iron out the full experience when the features come out of beta. But with that in mind have fun playing around with some early access features in games that have betas on Steam.