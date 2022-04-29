One of the main features of Nintendo Switch Sports is the ability to play against others online. Numerous aspects of the game can only be accessed through online play, including unlocking new equipment and even playing certain game modes. Without an online subscription, many players might feel like there isn’t much to do in the game. But thanks to local play, it’s possible to play every sport solo and even get some intense challenge out of it thanks to Powerhouse CPUs.

How to Play Against Powerhouse CPUs in Nintendo Switch Sports

To play against computer players, simply choose the option to play locally at the game’s main menu. When accessing a sport for solo play, the game will put you up against a computer player. You’re even able to change the difficulty of this computer player before the match begins. These difficulties are Normal, Strong, and Powerhouse. These settings can be changed each time you play a sport, so you’ll never have to feel locked into a difficulty option.

The Powerhouse difficulty is, by far, the one choice that will provide the toughest opponents. Computer opponents play remarkably well on this difficulty. At times, their actions can seem to be almost perfect. A good example of this can be found when fighting Powerhouse CPUs in Chambara; such opponents will consistently feint their attacks and block your moves with extreme skill. In order to beat these computer players, you’ll need to have an in-depth understanding of the game you face them in. Their AI can be exploited at times, allowing you to easily predict which moves they’ll make.

Outside of their extreme skill, there’s not much difference between Powerhouses and other CPU difficulties. They all use the default avatars, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find any Miis to face off against when offline. It’s still possible to play as one yourself, though, so feel free to trounce these powerhouses with your favorite character!

Nintendo Switch Sports is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.