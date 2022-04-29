Nintendo Switch Sports: All Game Modes and How to Access Them

Players can enjoy plenty of games in Nintendo Switch Sports. There’s even more to the title than the six main sports would have players think; a few of these games can be played with special rules or alterations. Despite the title’s focus on online play, a lot of these special modes are only available locally. Therefore, players looking to squeeze every last drop of content from this game should know all game modes in Switch Sports, as well as how to access them.

All Game Modes in Nintendo Switch Sports

Every major sport can be played either online or offline, but certain special modes for sports will be unavailable depending on the connectivity you choose. Many sports simply don’t have alternate modes and will be played the same way each time no matter what. These sports are Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, and – to a lesser extent – Chambara. Chambara actually allows you to choose your sword type before starting a match, granting it more alternate play styles than the other sports.

These are the alternate modes for Bowling:

Standard – The basic Bowling mode.

Special – Obstacles are added in front of lanes.

Elimination – Bowl against other players. If you have a low score, you’re eliminated from the game. This is only available when playing globally and is the only Bowling mode available online.

Soccer/Football has a few alternate modes available as well:

One-on-One – Play against a single player.

Four-on-Four – Play with three other players against a team of four. This is the only Soccer/Football mode available online.

Free Practice – Play by yourself without competing against any rivals.

Shoot-Out – Kick balls into the goal using your legs. The leg strap accessory is required for this mode.

Many of these modes are only available offline, so don’t expect to use them in order to unlock Pro Leagues or obtain new equipment. To get the most variety in gameplay while earning points, your best bet is Chambara; the various methods of swordplay can be seen as new game modes altogether!

Nintendo Switch Sports is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.