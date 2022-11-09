Dark Souls Remastered is known across the gaming community for its effective take on the original experience of the game. There are plenty of opportunities to play online with others but there are generally a few times you may be wondering how to actually start playing online. Whether you are playing through the experience on the Nintendo Switch after it was released or another platform such as PC — it is a vital piece of information to know how to play online. This article will take you through how to play Dark Souls Remastered Online.

Playing Dark Souls Remastered Online

In order to play the game online you will have to first have an active internet connection and have online mode enabled when loading your save file. Before you can take advantage of the main co-op functionality you have to get the ‘White Sign Soapstone’ from Solaire in the Undead Burg.

When you first meet the character, you will be asked a few questions. Say ‘Yes’ to each of Solaire’s questions and the White Sign Soapstone will be yours. Alternatively, you could simply kill Solaire for the White Sign Soapstone if you feel a bit heartless today.

After you have the White Sign Soapstone, place it within your inventory. Once you have it in your inventory and have it selected/equipped, press the following button prompt based on your platform:

PC: E

PlayStation: Square

Nintendo Switch: Y

Xbox: X

Pressing one of them will put your very own summon sign on the ground and allow you to be summoned by other players for online co-op play. Alternatively, if you just want to be summoned/summon friends you can go into the options menu and venture to ‘Network Settings.’ From there make an online password and the other people who you want to join or be joined by can set it to the same password. This means no one else will be able to join apart from those with the password.

Now that you know how to play online, it’s a great opportunity to have a few online test runs such as the original Dark Souls Remastered network test did, and get prepared for everything that will be experienced by yourself and your partner in co-op.

Dark Souls Remastered is available right now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022