How to Play Solo in Payday 3

Image: Starbreeze

Payday 3 provides a number of heists for players to enjoy together, though it comes with a notable compromise. The game’s always-online restrictions won’t allow heisters to play offline. Many players might have to find themselves working around their teammates to successfully complete heists stealthily. Luckily, there’s still a way to play solo in Payday 3.

How to Play Solo (Without Other Players) in Payday 3

Though there’s no way to play the game offline, you can still enjoy heists on your own by making a private lobby. To do this, select a heist in the menu and set the lobby type to Invite-Only. If you happen to have a relatively small list of friends, you can also set it to Friends-Only and enjoy the game without people you don’t know. Once in the lobby, simply ready up and you’ll enter the heist as the only human player!

There are some restrictions to this playstyle, unfortunately. Currently, there is no way to remove the friendly bots on your side, so you’ll technically go through every heist with a team of four. Additionally, this solo play still requires you to be online. If the game’s servers encounter issues, you’ll simply have to wait until they’re back to jump into a heist, even if you do it without other players.

Despite these restrictions, it’s generally a good idea to play through heists with human teammates anyway. Even in some stealth scenarios, you’ll be forced to make the most of your fellow heisters with careful timing and widespread precision. The bots in Payday 3 are fairly useful, but their assistance doesn’t compare to that of another person’s. Still, those who want to challenge themselves will surely welcome the ability to play solo and learn heists at their leisure.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023