How to fix Payday 3 Nebula Data Error

Payday 3 players at the moment may be encountering a particular issue known as the “Nebula Data” error, which means the game is struggling to connect to the server. This has been causing much confusion among people as they try to work out how to fix it. This article will take you through everything we know about the error in Payday 3.

Fixing the Payday 3 Nebula Data Error

The Nebula Data error will commonly happen whenever there have been server issues with Payday 3. Someone previously reported on forums that logging into the game with their Nebula account and not linking a Steam account did the trick for fixing the issue. However, that seems to be a very hit-and-miss technique if it was actually working. Alternatively, the main solution will be to wait until servers are back up and running properly. At the time of writing, the Payday official X page is the best place to keep track of progress.

We're working to resolve these BETA issues!

The Steam BETA requests are being automatically approved at the fastest possible rate. The Nebula signup page might prevent an account from being created.In-game matchmaking affected, matchmaking may take longer than usual or fail. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 8, 2023

Especially during the beta period for the game, Nebula Data errors will likely be much more common due to how many players are actually trying to get into the game in large waves. This all causes server strain and eventually, the servers can malfunction as a result. For now, the best way to deal with the Nebula Data error is to try and log onto the game again in 30 minutes to an hour or so.

Are There Similar Errors to the Nebula Data Error?

Yes, the “No Network Connection” error which is a standard run-of-the-mill message may appear more often alongside the Nebula error. This is because if there are server problems and outages, then the network connection error can also appear. It is important to keep in mind that sometimes there unfortunately isn’t any viable fix until developers get around to sorting it.

Within no time, you should be back to playing as the heisters in the game though once all of these errors are dealt with.

- This article was updated on September 8th, 2023