How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in the First Contact Quest in Starfield

If you decide to help the ECS Constant find a new home in Starfield‘s First Contact mission, you’ll need to help them install their brand new Grav Drive before they can take off in search of a new system to call their own. Working in the engineering bay of a massive ship is hard though, and unless you pay really close attention to the instructions you’re given, you’re going to feel like a fish out of water surrounded by all the technology and overly complicated scientific terms. This guide will show you exactly what you need to do to prepare the ECS Constant for its new Grav Drive.

How to Prepare the Ship for Grav Drive in Starfield

There are three computers that you need to interact with in order to complete this part of the First Contact quest.

Engineering Control Computer Alpha

The first step of preparation needed for the new Grav Drive is to reroute power from the Port Turbopump to the Auxillary Cryogenic Radiator. Just select Turbopump – Port first and Cryogenic Radiator – Auxiliary second and you’re good to go.

Engineering Control Computer Beta

Next up, you need to adjust the power level of the Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter to the correct level. Choose the Plasma Run-Off Inhibiter from the list and set it to 5% to complete this step.

Engineering Control Computer Gamma

Lastly, you need to decouple the Auxiliary Module Assembly from the Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures. Use the terminal and select Auxiliary Module Assembly, then choose to decouple, and then select the Magnetic Flange Pipe Enclosures. That’s all you need to do!

This quest seems much harder on paper than it is in practice. If you ever forget what you need to do, all of the steps are in your quest log so don’t hesitate to check your journal if you need a refresher. There’s also no penalty for choosing the wrong options (don’t worry, the ship won’t explode or anything) so you can always go back and correct your mistakes if the quest doesn’t advance to the next step.

Once you’ve set everything to the right levels and decoupled the right parts, the quest will automatically continue to the next step. At this point, the First Contact quest is nearly over! There are just a few more people to talk to before you can cross this one off of your list.

