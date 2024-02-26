How to Reach the Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the captivating world of Last Epoch, reaching the Overgrown Alcove is a thrilling adventure. This guide provides a clear path to this hidden gem.

Recommended Videos

The Overgrown Alcove is a hidden area nestled in the Verdant Lakes that can be found only during one specific era. It’s a secluded area shrouded by a moss-covered boulder. The allure of this location lies in its mystery and the potential for future game content.

Navigating to the Overgrown Alcove in Last Epoch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Overgrown Alcove is located in the Verdant Lakes and can be found during the Ancient Era:

Start your journey from the location where you defeated the Map Boss in the Verdant Lakes region.

Head northwest from this point.

Look for a large moss-covered boulder. This is your key to the Overgrown Alcove.

Break the boulder using any attack.

This action will reveal a pathway.

Follow the pathway

Inside, you’ll find a shrine-like structure adorned with glowing runes. Despite its intriguing appearance, the shrine currently doesn’t seem to serve any gameplay purpose. Players have many theories about this secret area. Yet, most seem to believe the developers are just preparing something for future patches. After all, its presence hints at potential future developments in the game. To exit the Overgrown Alcove, simply retrace your steps back to the entrance.

While the Overgrown Alcove is currently a place of mystery, these hidden areas are always exciting. Whether they will be used for class-specific challenges, new chapters, or new dungeons, nobody really knows. Either way, its potential for future gameplay elements makes it a point of interest for players.

In addition to the Overgrown Alcove, Last Epoch harbors other secret areas. Their purpose remains a mystery, sparking curiosity among players. The anticipation of what they might bring to the game is truly exciting. I, for one, am eager to see what unfolds!

- This article was updated on February 26th, 2024