Final Fantasy XIV is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best MMORPG’s ever released, but, although its’s fanbase is known, for the most part, for its lack of toxicity, there are many who use the game as an outlet for their toxic and inexcusable behavior, spending their time harassing, threatening, and insulting their fellow players, as well as many who make use of cheats to get unfair advantages. With that said, here’s how to report players in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Report Players in Final Fantasy XIV

Currently, you can report players in Final Fantasy XIV by, while in the game, going to System and then heading to Support Desk. Once there, you just need to go Contact Us and click on Report Harassment. After that, you just need to follow the instructions on the screen to send your report, which will then prompt one of the game’s GMs to contact you and look into the issue. To recap, here’s how to report players in Final Fantasy XIV:

Go to the System Menu.

Go to Support Desk.

Head to the Contact Us tab.

Select Report Harassment.

Follow the instructions to fill in and send your report.

It’s important to point out that players can also report those who may be making use of cheats through the Contact Us tab. To do that, you just need to click on Report Cheating and then follow the instructions to fill in your report. You can check out a step-by-step guide on how to report cheating on FF XIV, below:

Open the System Menu.

Go to Support Desk.

Head to the Contact Us tab.

Select Report Cheating.

Follow the instructions to fill in and send your report.

You can play Final Fantasy XIV right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam.