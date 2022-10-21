New Tales from the Borderlands has many important decisions to make but sometimes there are mini puzzles to complete in the open areas where you’re handed the reins. As you walk around and interact with the environment, something that could be hard to figure out is how to rescue Juniper, Paco’s baby horror monster. Here is how to rescue Juniper in New Tales from the Borderlands.

How to Rescue Juniper in New Tales from the Borderlands Episode 1

In between deciding if you as Fran will shatter Hank or let him chill and whether or not you will let Reba in the back room, Octavio is having a good ol’ time helping Paco rescue Juniper, his pet Ratch.

There are moments in New Tales from the Borderlands where you get to walk around in a controlled space as the characters. To progress the story you need to find and rescue Juniper. The first step you need to take to rescue Juniper is to talk to every person and get their contact information.

With that done, you then need to talk to Paco. He will task you with rescuing his missing Ratch, Juniper. Juniper is trapped behind the exposed concrete wall by Radon. Interact with the wall to confirm that Juniper is stuck behind it.

All you need to do now is call Radon. Interact with him and, when a list of people to call pops up, choose Radon. He will stop his phone call to quickly help you free Juniper. With Juniper free, you can now return to Paco and give him Juniper.

And just like that, you’ve rescued Juniper. Problem solved! Except you are about to face another big problem which is whether you will fight or hide from the approaching Tediore army.

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022