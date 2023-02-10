Playing Hogwarts Legacy can be a challenging experience, especially when you frequently find yourself low on health. Whether you’re in a pinch during an intense boss battle or just need to top up your health to outlast your enemies, knowing how to heal yourself is essential to surviving in Hogwarts. Thankfully, restoring health and healing yourself is an easy task in the game. Here’s a simple guide on how to restore health and heal in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Heal in Hogwarts Legacy

Using the Wiggenweld Potion is the fastest way to heal and restore health in Hogwarts Legacy. You can get your hands on a Wiggenweld Potion by purchasing it at J. Pippins Potions’s shop at Hogsmeade for 100 Galleons each or brew it yourself upon completing the Potions Class quest. To use it, press the G button on your keyboard, or tap down the D-pad button if you’re playing on a controller.

Doing this will trigger the drinking potion animation on your character. One important thing to remember is that you cannot heal yourself while casting your spells. After casting your spell, you must wait for a split second until your character stands still to be able to restore your health.

Like using other potions, you can still get interrupted mid-animation. So, it’s always a good idea to find a hiding spot and top up your health. Sometimes you can get so immersed in the fight, busy casting spells on your enemies, that you may not notice that your health is already low. Thankfully, the game does a wonderful job of reminding you to heal yourself, as there will be a notification on your screen letting you know that you can recover by pressing G when your character’s low on health.

Other than using the Wiggenweld Potion to heal, your character can also regenerate health when out of combat. So, if you don’t have any healing potions left, the best thing is to retreat and wait until your health is full before re-engaging in a fight. That sums up everything you need to know about healing in Hogwarts Legacy. Good luck, and have fun on your wizarding journey in Hogwarts!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023