If you think that a very wholesome dating mechanic cannot work with horror, well, think again. Here is how to romance Rozenmarine, Freya, and Lebkuchen in Little Goody Two Shoes.

How to romance in Little Goody Two Shoes

Romance in Little Goody Two Shoes is a mixture of time management skills and dialogue choices. You see, spending time with either romantic partner will advance time, meaning that you will not be able to do anything else at that time of day, including tasks that will reduce your suspicion and reward you with Tiffel, the game’s currency. If you are new to the game’s mechanics, I recommend focusing on one of the three of Elise’s potential partners.

Why would you want to romance? Well, it is not mandatory actually, but if you want to unlock several endings, fully romancing someone will give you the Token of Love, which is one of the final three offerings. You will receive this on the last day by choosing a specific partner to spend time with during the festival. You will need a minimum of four hearts with your partner to receive the Token of Love. It is possible to have four hearts with the three potential partners given that their romantic dates happen during different times of the day, but you will have to sacrifice some suspicion, Tiffel, and you will have to avoid taking damage during Witching Hours. Here is how to romance Rozenmarine, Freya, and Lebkuchen in Little Goody Two Shoes.

How to romance Rozenmarine in Little Goody Two Shoes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Location Dialogue Choice Granary None. Attic What is it? Crossroads Huh? Old Mill Aren’t you a little too cherry? Mill Don’t you find it strange? River We’re nothing alike, Rosmarine. Festival Choose her to spend time with. Granary top It is rather silly, but…

How to romance Freya in Little Goody Two Shoes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Location Dialogue Choice Old Mill None. Well Are you out of your mind? Freya’s house Cheer, you say? Near wooden tables It very much is, Freya. Freya’s room For goodness’ sake… Near Elise’s house entrance You’ll waste all of your potential, Freya… Festival Choose her to spend time with. Old Mill Y-You’re going too fast, Freya…!

How to romance Lebkuchen in Little Goody Two Shoes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Location Dialogue Choice Church’s second floor None. Church Easy or not, Leb… Fountain Yet, I ought to…! Next to Bakery You’re not being fair, Leb… Lebkuchen’s room Angry, of course! Outside of Kieferberg I’m not so certain… Festival Choose her to spend time with. Church’s second floor You’re not, but I am, Leb…

Related: How to unlock all endings in Little Goody Two Shoes

Choose your partner, discover some unique dialogue, and then venture yourself into the woods and decide what is more important to you: love or fortune. The choice is yours.

- This article was updated on November 5th, 2023