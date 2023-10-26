How to Rotate Buildings in Cities: Skylines 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes you haven’t found the right fit to place that high school in your simulated city, and it can be a head-scratcher trying to plot things out. When plotting your next building addition out of town, it’s good to know how to rotate them in Cities: Skylines 2!

It’s not a terribly complicated mechanic but it’s an underrated one that isn’t explained particularly well, especially if you’re playing on mouse and keyboard like the majority of players. However, you’ll appreciate this, especially when plotting your road network to connect these buildings!

Cities: Skylines 2 Buildings Guide — How to Rotate a Building

When selecting buildings like a Hospital or a Fire Station in Cities: Skylines 2, you can rotate using either of the following if on a mouse & keyboard or on a gamepad:

Mouse & Keyboard — Right-click and drag left or right to rotate the building

to rotate the building Gamepad — Hold ‘Y’ and move the Right Stick left or right, or alternately tap ‘Y’ for preset rotations

Surprisingly, the gamepad is a bit more accommodating of this mechanic. This comes partially as a shock due to how much harder the overall game is to interact with using that method, but in this specific instance, it’s a great thing to have.

Why You Should Rotate Buildings in CS2

Buildings have set positions where roads and pedestrians can connect to them, so it’s a bad idea to have those positions facing things like rivers or difficult-to-reach spots outside of your road network. It’s smart to face your incoming buildings toward your network as it expands, especially since you’ll need to do this to connect it to electricity and running water.

Not only does this create a smooth flow in your traffic network, but it also makes it easier for things like dispatch vehicles to get out of your buildings and into town.

