How to See Your Playstation Wrap-Up 2022

There have been many incredible PlayStation titles in 2022 on both PS4 and PS5, from God of War: Ragnarok to Horizon Forbidden West, as well as older games we’ve found ourselves coming back to time and time again. To help you relive your memories of the year, Sony has brought back PlayStation Wrap-Up, which produces infographics detailing your gaming statistics on PS4 and PS5 throughout 2022, much like Spotify Wrapped. Here’s how you can see your very own PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 and share (or hide) your year in gaming.

How to Get Your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022

To see your PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2022, visit the 2022 Wrap-Up page here. After logging in to your PlayStation Network account, the page will create infographics you can save and/or share directly to your favorite social media platform. You will also receive a code to redeem a free Astro Bot avatar, which reflects the genre you played the most.

The statistics you see will include the likes of hours played, your top five games, the trophies you’ve won, and what PlayStation Plus titles you’ve downloaded. Statistics are regularly updated, so you can revisit the page and refresh your Wrap-Up all the way up until January 13, 2022. Just in case you need to pump a few more hours into Elden Ring and knock JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party off your top spot before you share among friends.

What to Do if you are Unable to See Playstation Wrap-Up 2022

If you have visited the page and are unable to see your PlayStation Wrap-Up, it may be due to your age and/or the number of hours you have played this year. Only users 18 years of age or older can see their PlayStation Wrap-Up, and they must have played for at least 10 hours across PS4 and PS5 consoles.

If not already, you will also have to opt-in to Full Data Collection located in the PS5’s Settings menu. For European, Middle Eastern, or Australiasian PS4 users, this is Additional Data Collection, instead

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022