How to Select and Start Missions in Ripout

If you’ve started playing Ripout and found yourself walking in circles unsure of how to initiate a mission, rest assured, you’re not alone.

The game places you in an area without much explanation and assumes you will find your way.

Although you can find out what to do next, it is clear that the game could benefit from clearer instructions. If you are trying to understand the difference between Missions and Quests and how to start them in Ripout, we’ve got you covered.

Selecting and Starting Missions and Quests in Ripout

You can choose your next Mission or Quest by interacting with the holographic table on your ship. Quests are available in the same place. Afterward, head to the back of your ship, enter the shuttle, and interact with the panel. This should start your selected Quest or Mission.

When you start the game, you’ll notice a holographic table at the center of your ship. Approach it to reveal the available missions. They will show up in the form of different ship models. Some will be blue, indicating a Quest, and some will be green, indicating a Mission. You might see a yellow ship there, too. Yellow ships are the ones that are currently selected.

Before selecting the next ship you will explore, you might want to check the characteristics of its Mission or Quest. There’s a number indicating its size and an icon next to it indicating if it’s a cargo ship, a civilian ship, or a military one. Missions and Quests also show their rewards at the bottom.

With these indicators, you can also have an idea of what the environment will be like before going to your shuttle. You can also choose the shortest or most rewarding Mission based on what you want and need. For instance, exploring a less challenging ship is probably the best choice if you just want to clear a quest to unlock a sector.

