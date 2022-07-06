How to Sign Up for The Division Resurgence Alpha

The Division series is back with a new entry called The Division Resurgence. But, The Division Resurgence is a mobile game that will be free-to-play. Depending on your views of mobile free-to-play games, you’re either really excited or bumped out. If you’re the former, you can get your hands on The Division Resurgence early by playing the Alpha. Here’s how to do it.

How to Play The Division Resurgence Alpha

We know very little about The Division Resurgence right now. We know that it will still be a third-person shooter RPG set in an open world. Though it hasn’t officially been announced, we can tell from the trailer that it will be set in New York City. Also, the story will continue from where The Division 2 left off. There will, of course, be loads of loot to collect, unique builds to create, and fun missions to go on alone or with friends.

To register for The Division Resurgence Alpha, visit their website, select your phone platform, and click Register. After logging into Ubisoft with your Ubisoft account, you’ll be asked the following questions:

My smartphone can run complex tasks, like playing Battle Royale or Open world games, with no trouble at all.

Have you played at least a few hours of the following games? The Division 1 and/or 2 on console or PC? Call of Duty Mobile? Genshin Impact? Apex Legends Mobile? Diablo Immortal? A mobile Battle Royale game (PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Free Fire or other)?

One of those games on console or PC: Destiny 1 or 2, Borderlands (any), Warframe, Fallout (any)?

We take players’ feedback at heart which is why we value your opinion. If you are selected for the closed Alpha, are you interested in giving additional feedback through surveys during your time with the game?

After you have answered all of these questions, you’ll reach a screen telling you that you are registered. You will receive an email when the closed Alpha begins and be able to play The Division Resurgence early. For all of the upcoming news, be sure to check out our The Division Resurgence guides.

The Division Resurgence release date is to be announced.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2022