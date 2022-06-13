How To Sign Up For The Exoprimal Closed Network Test

If you’re looking for something old and something new, Exoprimal looks to be something that should be on your map. If you’re looking to take this game for a spin and help out the developers with helpful feedback, you’ll be able to do just that when the closed network test goes live.

However, if you’re looking to get involved, you may need to know what you’ll need to do. Let’s dive in and see what you’ll need to do to be able to enjoy this new and exciting IP from Capcom! Make sure that you’ve got some friends ready to go, as well since you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to avoid a dino crisis!

How To Sign Up For Closed Network Test – Exoprimal

If you’re looking to test out this new and exciting IP that has you hunting down creatures from the past, you’ll need to make sure that you’re signing up on the Exoprimal Website to take Dino Survival, it’s main mode for a spin.

There are currently no platforms listed for this closed network test, but you should expect that you may be able to take this for a spin on any of the platforms that it will be available for, including PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Taking place as a third-person shooter game, you and your team will need to make sure that you are working to keep the city safe from roaming hoards of dinosaur threats. How they got there is beyond us, but we cannot wait to get into the story more and get involved in this closed network test to give it a try.

Make sure that you visit the Exoprimal website later today to begin the signup process, so you’ll be able to give this exciting new IP a try before it releases in 2023.

Exoprimal will be available in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.