Image: Avalanche Studios

If you’re looking for some Dugbog Tongues to craft Focus Potions in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll have no choice but to defeat Dugbogs. These pesky creatures can be found lurking near bodies of water and can be quite a nuisance to encounter. Fortunately, with some knowledge and spells, you can efficiently dispatch them with minimal effort. This guide will walk you through how to slice a dangling Dugbog in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Slice a Dangling Dugbog in Hogwarts Legacy?

To slice a dangling Dugbog, you first must wait until it’s about to attack you with its tongue. Once the Dugbog puts out its tongue, use Levioso to lift the creature off the ground, then cast Diffindo to kill it instantly. Keep in mind that you can only pull this off when the Dugbog has its tongue out, so it’s essential to be patient when you come face-to-face with a Dugbog.

Image: Avalanche Studios

That’s basically all you need to do to slice a dangling Dugbog in Hogwarts Legacy. Just ensure that you have equipped Levioso and Diffindo in your spell slots first before engaging them. The Levioso is a spell that affects heavy objects and creatures, allowing you to lift and move them around.

Related: How to Unlock Diffindo in Hogwarts Legacy

Meanwhile, the Diffindo spell is a cutting charm that can instantly kill enemies in Hogwarts Legacy, including Dugbogs. It will cut through the dangling Dugbog’s tough hide, allowing you to quickly and efficiently take it down. Once cast, the creature will be instantly killed, allowing you to move on with your adventure.

Upon defeating the Dugbog, you will be rewarded some XP and the Dugbog Tongue. Alternatively, you can defeat Dugbogs by flipping them onto their backs. Although this is a much more timing-dependent approach, it won’t hurt to try if you’re looking for some challenge. With a bit of practice, you’ll be able to take down these creatures easily.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023