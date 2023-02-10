Among the vast array of spells you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy, Depulso sets itself apart as one of the handiest, thanks to its applications both in and outside of battle. But in order to learn the spell you must first complete a specific assignment that tasks you with brewing a few potions, including the Dugbog Tongue-based Focus one. But how can you get Dugbog Tongues in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how and where to get Dugbog Tongue in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Dugbog Tongue in Hogwarts Legacy

You can get a Dugbog Tongue in Hogwarts Legacy in two ways, with the first one being by purchasing the ingredient from select retailers, such as Hogsmeade’s J. Pippin’s Potions. If you choose to buy from J. Pippin’s, each tongue will cost 100 Galleons.

Similar to how you can also get Troll Bogeys by defeating a specific enemy, you can also get the Dugbog Tongues by defeating hostile Dugbogs while in the wild. Each Dugbog defeated will reward you with one Dugbog Tongue.

Where to Find and How to Defeat Dugbogs in Hogwarts Legacy

Overall, although you can find Dugbogs in a wide array of both forests and shores in the game, you are guaranteed to find one by heading to the shore surrounding the hut featuring the south Feldcroft waypoint.

With that said, once you find one, you will notice that the Dugbugs have extremely tough exteriors and extremely aggressive movesets. But that does not mean they are a tough opponent, as you can easily defeat them by using Levioso once their mouths are open in order to open them to attacks.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023