How to Flip a Dugbog onto its Back in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an enchanting adventure game set in the world of Harry Potter. Players take on the role of a student at the famous wizarding school, learning spells, participating in duels, and solving mysterious puzzles. One of the challenges players may face is obtaining Dugbog Tongue from Dugbogs. Dugbogs are one of the more challenging creatures to encounter during your journey through Hogwarts Legacy. The fast and agile creatures can be difficult to pin down, but with the right technique, you can flip one of these critters onto its back and render it vulnerable to attacks. Here’s how to do it.

How Do You Flip a Dugbog onto Its Back in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can flip a Dugbog onto its back using the Depulso spell in Hogwarts Legacy. Depulso is a spell that allows the user to push and spin enemies for various purposes. You’ll need to complete Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1 quest to be able to learn this spell. Although this spell doesn’t cause damage, you can take advantage of it by raining other attacks on your target while they are vulnerable.

Before anything else, you’ll need to get the Dugbog’s attention. You can do this by throwing a random spell at it or by simply running up to it and attacking. Once the Dugbog is focused on you, start running away, drawing the creature after you. Then, wait for the Dugbog to charge at you, and then dodge its unblockable attack before you the Depulso spell.

Basically, flipping a Dugbog onto its back is similar to flipping the troll’s club. The only difference is that you’re using a different spell to pull this off. When the Dugbog misses its charging attack, there’s a split-second window that allows you to cast the Depulso spell on it, lifting the poor creature onto its back and making it unable to act for a short time. Once you have defeated the Dugbog, you’ll be able to get Dogbug Tongue, one of the ingredients needed to craft a Focus Potion.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023