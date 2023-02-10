How Do You Flip a Troll’s Club in Hogwarts Legacy

Out of all the enemies you encounter in Hogwarts Legacy, trolls are probably one of the most annoying ones to go against. Their large health pool, combined with their charging attacks, can pose a threat to those who are still underleveled in the game. Despite that, you don’t have to worry if you plan on getting yourself some Troll Bogeys because there’s a trick that’ll guarantee you to land your spells easily on them. If you ever wonder if it’s possible to flip a troll’s club in Hogwarts Legacy, the answer is yes, so read on to find out.

How to Flip a Troll’s Club in Hogwarts Legacy

Flipping a Troll’s club in Hogwarts Legacy can be done using the Flipendo spell. You can learn this spell by completing Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2 quest in the game. To be able to pull this off, first, you need to dodge the troll when it charges at you. Successfully avoiding the troll will make it hit the ground, allowing you to cast the Flipendo spell on it.

Once the spell is cast, the troll’s club will flip, and the troll will be vulnerable for a short time. This will allow you to rain all your spells on the troll to finish it quickly. Don’t forget that you can use powerful potions, such as the Maxima and Thunderbrew, if you need an extra damage boost to your spells and attacks.

So, there you have it! The most important thing you need to keep in mind is your distance and angle when facing trolls. Although they can be a pain to fight against, you can beat and flip their club anytime with the right trick. Just wait for them to charge at you and cast the Flipendo spell at the right moment. With a little bit of practice, you won’t break a sweat the next time you see a troll around!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023