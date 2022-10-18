How to Solve the Act 4 Maze Puzzle in Scorn

Scorn has some pretty tricky puzzles that might appear perplexingly cryptic in the game, but closer to the end of the story you’ll experience a blend of action and adventure trying to solve some of the more mysterious puzzles. In Act 4, there’s a particular maze puzzle in Scorn that seems impossible to solve, and you’ll reach it after having literally cut into the belly of the beast to find it, only to be left with more questions.

Scorn: How Do You Solve the Act 4 Maze Puzzle?

You won’t be able to solve the maze puzzle in Scorn unless you’ve sent all 3 maze pillars up from the lower levels accessed through incisions on the mother beast in this level. There’s no secondary puzzle to reach these, but you’ll just have to fully explore the area to reach them — but first you must find consoles that’ll cut holes into the mother beast into which you can walk. These areas will only be accessible if you find the level 4 key upgrade in this area, which opens all paths to the incisions. But once you have all three, go to the terminal facing the 3 pillars, and follow these instructions:

With the dot at the top left, move it to the bottom-right area, in a small groove 2 spaces high. Hit ‘use’ to spin to another maze, but you’ll notice the dot keeps its position.

With the maze showing a sideways ‘T’ shape on the left portion, move the dot up, right, then down to the small groove 2 spaces high to the bottom right further over.

On the third maze, move the dot right once, then up twice. Hit ‘use.’

On the first maze, move up once, then hit ‘use’ to go back to the third maze. Move up once, left twice. Hit ‘use’ until the second maze reappears, with the ‘T’ shape. Hit left then down. That’s all there is to it, you’ve solved the puzzle!

Scorn released on October 14, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It is also a Day One Xbox Game Pass exclusive.