How to Solve the Beryl Boiling Lake Puzzle in Genshin Impact

Although the underwater portion of Fontaine features a wide array of puzzles, you can also find a fair share of them in the above-water portion of the map, with the Beryl Boiling Lake Puzzle being a clear example of that. But how can you solve the Beryl Boiling Lake Puzzle in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Beryl Boiling Lake Puzzle Solution

After heading to any of the Waypoints south of the Elynas Statue of the Seven and finding the lake, you will be able to solve the Beryl Boiling Lake Puzzle in Genshin Impact by first unlocking the three Hydro Totems surrounding the area and then moving them to the center of the lake.

You will be able to unlock the first totem by defeating the enemies highlighted in the image below. Once the enemies are defeated and the Hydro totem is unlocked, interact with it to move it to the center of the lake. All totems can be moved in the same way.

You will be able to unlock the second Hydro Totem by interacting with the Ousia block sitting atop a trunk on the right side of the lake and then heading to and attacking the Pneuma structure by its side. Once attacked, the structure will be destroyed and reveal the totem.

You will be able to find the third totem tangled in vines on the spot highlighted below. To free it, just apply Pyro to the vines and wait until they are destroyed.

After unlocking and interacting with all totems, you will be able to complete the Beryl Boiling Lake Puzzle by interacting with the droplet at the top of the rock at the center of the lake, and then staying still while in the middle of the totems for a few seconds.

Solving the puzzle will net you 10 Primogems, 3 Hydro Sigils, an okay amount of EXP, and a few materials. You will also gain the ability to interact with the particle that was inside the chest. Interacting with it will unlock a new area featuring a puzzle of its own.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

