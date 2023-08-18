How to Cool Down The Beryl Boiling Lake and Get the Core Cooling Achievement in Genshin Impact

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Genshin Impact, you will be able to unlock the treasures featured inside Beryl’s Boiling Lake by cooling it down. But did you know that doing so will also unlock a secret achievement? Here’s how to cool down the boiling lake and get the Core Cooling achievement in Genshin Impact.

How to Cool Down The Beryl Boiling Lake in Genshin Impact

After completing the lake’s puzzle, you will be able to cool down the Beryl Boiling Lake and get the Core Cooling Achievement in Genshin Impact by first interacting with the Hydro particle at the center of the lake and getting transported to a cave below it.

Once at the cave, you will need to unlock the Hydro totem at the center of the area. To do that, you must find and then activate 3 mechanisms like the one below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to activate each of them by making use of a Hydro Core generated by collecting 3 Hydrogana. All mechanisms will be located by a set of on-fire ritual stakes, in the spots marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to get all the Hydrogana needed to get the Hydro Cores and activate the mechanisms by heading to the spot marked in blue above and then destroying the Hydro seals there. Each seal will hold one Hydrogana.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After assembling a Hydro Core with the Hydrogana, just activate any device and then head back to get another 3. Repeat the process until all 3 mechanisms are active.

Once all mechanisms are active and the Hydro totem at the center of the cave is unlocked, apply Hydro to it to fill the cave with water and then head to the portal featured in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s no need to defeat the Iron Viscount boss guarding our goal, but if you wish to do so, he can be defeated in the same way as the Ocean Circuit Judge Boss. Defeating the boss will unlock the Iron Viscount Achievement.

After interacting with the portal and following the current to a new area —a feat that will unlock the Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea Achievement— you will be able to head back to the lake and unlock the Core Cooling Achievement by heading right and then interacting with the Hydro particle there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The now-cooled lake will feature two chests, one Precious and one Exquisite, as well as a wide array of Convenience Crystals, which you can use to get the Fontaine Craftable Weapon Diagrams.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2023