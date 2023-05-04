Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to solve the Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail? The Luminflux Pyxis puzzles are a series of increasingly complex puzzles that require you to adjust the transmitters to break all targets simultaneously. In addition, you will be tasked with three different Luminflux Pyxis puzzles over three days in the game, requiring you to solve nine puzzles in total. This may seem challenging or tedious, but it doesn’t have to be, as the solutions to every puzzle have been provided below. Here’s how to solve all Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle Solutions in Honkai: Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To start the Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles, you must head to Master Gongshu’s location on the map above. Choose the link below to be taken to the Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle you need a solution for:

How to Solve Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles Day 1

Here are all Day 1 Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle solutions.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Click Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be rewarded with a Basic Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle One on Day One.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Click Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be rewarded with a Basic Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle Two on Day One.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Click Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be rewarded with a Bountiful Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle Three on Day One.

How to Solve Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles Day 2

Here are all Day 2 Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle solutions.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be rewarded with a Basic Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle One on Day Two.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be rewarded with a Basic Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle Two on Day Two.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will receive a Precious Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle Three on Day Two.

How to Solve Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles Day 3

Here are all Day 3 Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle solutions.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will receive a Basic Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle One on Day Three.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will receive a Bountiful Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle two on Day Three.

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select the Move option

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Clockwise x 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Turn Counter-Clockwise x 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Select Launch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will receive a Precious Treasure Chest for completing Puzzle Three on Day Three.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Honkai: Star Rail on PC and Android devices.

- This article was updated on May 4th, 2023