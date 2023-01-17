In a game where the meta constantly shifts, like Overwatch 2, keeping yourself up to date with the latest strategies will benefit you in many ways. Spectating other players in Overwatch 2 can be a great way to gain insight into the game and how others play it. It’s also a great way to learn strategies and techniques from your experienced friends that can give you an edge in your own games. If you’re wondering how to do so, here’s how to spectate in Overwatch 2!

How to Spectate in Overwatch 2

First, you’ll need to choose a game mode or friend you want to watch. Overwatch 2 features a variety of modes, including quick play, competitive, arcade, and custom matches. However, you should know that spectating in Overwatch 2 can only be done outside of competitive. This is to avoid issues regarding third-party players joining the game and disrupting the match.

Next, open your friend list, and check which friend or match you want to spectate. Once you’ve decided which one to spectate, hit right-click on their name, and select the spectate option. Afterward, you will be taken to their game, where you’ll be able to watch your friend and pay attention to their decision-making.

When spectating a match, you can switch to a different player by hitting right or left-click. Just remember that you cannot spectate the enemy team when you do this, just the team where your friend is playing. Additionally, if one of their teammates leaves, you will join the game and take their place, playing their role.

Spectating custom matches are a little bit different than quick play or arcade. For this, you’ll need to make or join an existing room and have your name in the spectator column. You can drag your name to that column if you’re the room’s creator. However, if you’re not, ask the creator to be placed as a spectator. This way, you’ll be able to watch the entire match from both sides of the team.

Other than spectating quick play, arcade, and custom matches, you can also spectate your past matches by going to the replay section. In the replay, not only are you able to spectate yourself, but you can also watch the enemy team, allowing you to learn from your mistakes and rethink your strategy. Overall, spectating in Overwatch 2 can be a great way to improve your gaming skills. You can learn a lot about the game by paying attention to the strategies, tactics, communication, and hero picks of the players you’re watching. So, the next time you’re looking to up your game, consider taking time to spectate other players in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023