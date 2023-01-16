If you’re an avid Overwatch 2 player, you’ve likely noticed that the ranking system within the game has changed compared to the previous game. Instead of gaining or losing SR, there’s a whole new system that may confuse some players. With that said, how exactly does Overwatch 2 rank work? The rank system is an integral part of the game, as it helps determine who you’re playing against and can be used to measure your progress. Here’s a breakdown of how Overwatch 2 rank works.

How Does Overwatch 2 Rank Work?

In Overwatch 2, your rank will be adjusted for every seven wins or 20 losses/tie. It depends on whichever comes first. In addition, if you’re an old player from the previous Overwatch, all your rank MMR will be reset. So, if you’ve placed in Diamond or Master before, unfortunately, you’ll have to start over in Overwatch 2. This means you’ll be matched against new players and climbing from the bottom to get your rank back. However, if you did well during the first seven games, such as getting the most kills or healing, depending on your role, you’ll be able to skip some ranks.

At the start of each season, all players begin at the rank closest to their last rank. As you play more and more matches, you will gain experience and level up, unlocking new ranks. There are currently eight tiers of ranks in Overwatch 2: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, Grandmaster, and Top 500. Each tier has five divisions except for the Top 500, and as you gain experience, you climb the ranks of each division.

Remember that your rank is not just based on your individual performance, but also on your team’s performance. You must work with your team to win matches to gain experience and progress through the ranks. If your team does not perform well, your rank will suffer, and you will have to work harder to climb the ladder. To avoid this, you must ensure that your team is running the best team comps or support combos.

The higher your rank, the better rewards you will receive. At the end of each season, you will receive rewards based on your rank. These rewards can include titles, icons, and, most importantly, competitive points, which you can use to buy golden guns for your favorite heroes in Overwatch 2. As you progress through the tiers, the rewards become more valuable.

So, that’s all you need to know about how Overwatch 2 rank works. Overall, the rank system in Overwatch 2 is an essential part of the game. It helps ensure that all players are playing on an even playing field and that the rewards are commensurate with the effort you put in. Understanding how it works and striving to reach the highest ranks can ensure you get the most out of your Overwatch 2 competitive experience.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023