How to Start the Haunted Hogsmeade Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes to finding quests in Hogwarts Legacy, it can be quite tricky. There is one quest many players have been trying to figure out how to be once they hear about the rewards it gives. That is the Haunted Hogsmeade quest. However, this quest won’t just show up as a main story quest or as a teacher assignment. Let’s go over how you can begin the Haunted Hogsmeade quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Begin the Haunted Hogsmeade Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The Haunted Hogsmeade quest is a quest that many players will want to complete for the rewards that it gives. Sadly, many players will not be able to access the quest as it is a Playstation Exclusive quest. However, it will become available on all other platforms after a year. So keep your eyes out for it to drop.

Once you have downloaded the DLC and want to begin this quest, you will want to make it to the winter season in the school year by progressing through the main story to a specific point. You will know you have arrived in the winter season when you get a nice cutscene of the castle and surrounding area covered in snow and the world changes to match this.

Once the winter season has arrived, you will want to make your way to Hogsmeade to being this quest. Once in Hogsmeade, you will want to look around for Cassandra Mason and talk to her about buying her shop. This will begin the quest called Minding My Own Business that you need to complete to get through the Haunted Hogsmeade dungeon.

Rewards For Completing the Haunted Hogsmeade Quest

Although you will need to part with 1,500 galleons to begin this quest, the reward that you get will be so worth it. Once you manage to complete the quest, you will be able to own your own shop in Hogsmeade. While this won’t get you any passive income to come to collect like other objects you can put down, it does let you sell items at a higher price.

This is a great bonus that you will want to get as soon as possible since you are constantly going to have items you want to get rid of and selling them to other vendors will be losing you potential profit. It would be nice if you could access this quest earlier in the story. But you will want to complete it the second you can to make the most of your items.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023