Hogwarts Legacy allows players to make active use of their Herbology skills in order to both brew potions or unleash chaos on the battlefield. But in order for you to do that efficiently, it is vital that you get a Dung Composter. Now, in order to allow you to bring the most out of your potting tables, here’s how to conjure a Dung Composter to make fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Conjure a Dung Composter to Make Fertilizer

After heading to Tomes and Scrolls and purchasing the Dung Composter Spellcraft for 1,000 Galleons, you will be able to conjure it by first heading to the Room of Requirement and then using the Conjuring Spell. Once you do that, you just need to head to the Dung Composter tab and select your chosen variant in order to place the item where your wish to conjure it. Placing the Composter in the Room of Requirement will cost you a total of 10 Moonstones.

Once placed in any area part of the Room of Requirement, the composter will automatically begin to work and will be able to generate one Fertilizer per 5 minutes. You will be able to restart the process and claim your fertilizer by heading to the composter and then selecting Pick Up.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023