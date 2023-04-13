Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

In order to both unlock Sorush and the Amrita Pool, Genshin Impact players will need to, first of all, start the Khavarena of Good and Evil World Quest Series. But how can you do that? Now, here’s how to unlock and start the Khavarena of Good and Evil World Quest in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock and Start the Khavarena of Good and Evil World Quest Series in Genshin Impact

In order to trigger the Khavarena of Good and Evil World Quest Series in Genshin Impact, you will first need to head to the spot marked by the blue quest symbol in the image below, located by a Teleport Waypoint northeast of The Sands of the Three Canals area and leading to the Temir Mountains.

Once you get close to the marked area, a ”!” will appear on the map, leading you to an item buried in the sands.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Once you reach the spot where the item is buried, just select Dig to uncover the mysterious Drum and read the letter. After reading it, just head to Sumeru city and talk to Kateryne at the Adventuire’s Guild in order to officially start the Khavarena of Good and Evil World Quest Series.

To recap, here’s how to start the Khavarena of Good and Evil World Quest Series in Genshin Impact:

Head to the Waypoint located northeast of The Sands of the Three Canals and leading to the Temir Mountains area in the deserted portion of Sumeru to trigger the quest-related event.

Head to the spot marked in blue and Dig on it in order to get the drum and read the letter.

Go to the Adventurer’s Guild headquarters in Sumeru in order to talk to Kateryne and start the quest.

Fortunately for all who wish to fully explore the new regions and complete the new questlines but are still completing either the Sumeru or the previous Archon Quests, the Khavarena of Good World Quest Series does not seem to have any pre-requirements apart from the competition of the game’s prologue.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023