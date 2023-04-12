How to Get Plumes of Purifying Light in Genshin Impact

Image: miHoYo

Have you seen some golden gold orbs around the map of Genshin Impact lately? These golden orbs are called “Plume of Purifying Light,” and players must collect all 36 of them to complete the offerings for the Amrita Pool. Finding them is the simple part, but picking them up is more challenging as there are a few steps to complete. Here is how you can get Plumes of Purifying Light in Genshin Impact.

Steps to Get Plumes of Purifying Light in Genshin Impact

These Plumes of Purifying Light can be found in the Girdle of Sands region in Sumeru’s desert area. To pick them up, players must use the Sorush gadget—activated by the gadget button. If you have yet to find the Sorush gadget, no worries, we’ve got you covered on how to obtain it.

How to Get the Sorush Gadget

Players must complete the World Quest called “The Splendorous Sky That Day.” This quest is the first step in the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest chain, located in the same region where you can find the Plumes of Purifying Light—the Girdle of Sands. Once this quest is completed, players will be rewarded with the Sorush gadget.

Related: How to Unlock the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Genshin Impact.

How to use Plumes of Purifying Light

Once all 36 of these Plumes have been found, bring all of them to the Armita Pool. Doing so will grant you rewards and blessings. After you collect 30 of these Plumes, the Armita Pool will give you a blessing that allows you to reveal the locations of the remaining Plumes if you are having trouble finding the last six.

To find the remainder of Plumes of Purifying Light, check your mini-map in the corner of the game screen as you explore the area. These Plumes will show up on the mini-map with a star icon, making it easy to track down. Remember that the mini-map is the only way to locate them, except for stumbling upon them, as the main map won’t show these icons.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023