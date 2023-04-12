Image: miYoHo

Genshin Impact has plenty of Artifacts to unlock, so makes sense why players are trying to find out how to unlock Domains such as the Molten Iron Fortress. Sometimes when you reach a Domain you won’t be able to enter without doing something beforehand. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unlock the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Genshin Impact.

Unlocking the Molten Iron Fortress Domain in Genshin Impact

In order to unlock the Molton Iron Fortress Domain you will need to be Adventure Rank 22 before you can access the domain. Not only that but you also will need to make sure that your character has already reached the Desert of Hadramaveth general area in your playthrough. It is likely you have already done this but it is necessary.

The Molten Iron Fortress Domain itself can be located in the Sumeru Desert area within the Girdle of the Sands. More specifically if you head north-west from “The Sands of Three Canals” on the map then you will reach the domain easily via a main pathway. As you are proceeding along the northwest route open your map and you can see the Domain icon has appeared.

The Domain will likely be the first one you can reach in the Girlde of the Sands. All you have to do in order to enter is interact with the door when you reach it. At this point, you can proceed inside the Molten Iron Fortress Domain.

What are the Molten Iron Fortress Domain Artifact Rewards in Genshin Impact?

The domain will let you try and get both the Vourukasha’s Glow and Nymph’s Dream artifacts. These artifact sets will buff your character. The two-piece set of Nymph’s Dream for example will increase your hydro damage by 15%. Brilliant to have for anyone who tends to use a lot of Hydro-based characters in their playthrough.

Now that you know how to unlock the Molten Iron Fortress Domain, it’s time to get to work with unlocking other important Domains — those Artifacts won’t unlock themselves.

