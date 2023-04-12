Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.6 is here, bringing to players two new massive areas and three new domains, among much more. But where can you find and how can you unlock the new Somalata Inland Sea domain? Now, here’s where to find and how to unlock the Somalata Inland Sea in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find and How to Unlock the Somalata Inland Sea Domain in Genshin Impact

After unlocking the entrance to the Temir Mountains and finding the Domain’s entrance south-right of the Realm of Farakhkert area, you will be able to unlock the Somalata Inland Sea Domain in Genshin Impact by lighting up all the Dendro Totens located around it in the order showcased on both the paintings above them and in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After the domain’s entrance is unlocked, you will get an Exquisite Chest. You will also be able to get a total of 50 Primogems, 5 Dendro Sigils, 500 Adventure EXP, 50,000 Mora, 2x Guides of Admonition, 2x Guides of Ingenuity, and 2x Guides to Praxis by completing its challenge for the first time.

How to Complete the Domain

In order to complete the domain, you will need to defeat 9 enemies, with the last one being a Hydro Consecrated Horned Crocodile.

Now, in order to easily do that and get the rewards, we recommend that you make use of vaporize/reverse teams, as Hydro will allow you to quickly destroy the Crocodile’s energy blocks and thus allow you to deal massive damage.

Now that you know how to unlock the new Somalata Inland Sea Domain in Genshin Impact, don’t forget to also check out who is the new Tighnari voice actor.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2023