Tighnari’s new ENG voice will debut together with Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.6. But who will be the new voice actor for Sumeru’s Genius Botanist? Now, here’s who will be voicing Tighnari once Genshin Impact’s version 3.6 debuts.

Genshin Impact: Who is the New Tighnari Voice Actor?

According to leaks by Croix, a known leaker in the community, Tighnari will be voiced by actor and voice actor Zachary Gordon after Genshin Impact version 3.6. Gordon is known for his work as the lead character in all the movies featured as part of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

This will not be his first time voicing video-game characters either, as he is also the only one who voices Hayner in Kingdom Hearts III. You can check out one of Tighnari’s voicelines performed by Zachary Gordon below, courtesy of Reddit user ReT-Donutman07.

Why Was The Old VA Fired?

The decision to remove Elliot Gindi from the role of Tighnari in Genshin Impact was made by HoYoverse earlier in the year, shortly after many allegations surfaced accusing the actor of both sexual harassment and misconduct.

The allegations were revealed together with a fairly comprehensive number of pieces of evidence. Many of the victims also revealed that they were underage at the time in which they were contacted by the voice actor.

Later, after the scandal broke, Gindi confirmed some of the allegations through a post on TwitLonger. You can check out the post in which Hoyoverse revealed the removal of the voice actor from the game below:

After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 16, 2023

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023