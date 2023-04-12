All Amrita Pool Rewards in Genshin Impact

Image: miYoHo

Genshin Impact has plenty of eagle-eyed players and many have already been making their way to the Amrita Pool. This is of no surprise due to the worthwhile nature of acquiring everything that it has for you. It is going to take some time to gather the resource you need for the pool, but this article will take you through all of the Amrita Pool rewards in Genshin Impact.

Every Amrita Pool Reward in Genshin Impact

There are a brilliant array of rewards that you can get from offering the Amrita Pool with Plumes of Purifying Light. The Plumes can be found across the Girdle of the Sands area in Genshin Impact; a total of 36 Plumes exist. The table below will take you through the rewards that are on offer from the Amrita Pool itself.

Amrita Pool Reward Amount (Number) Oasis Garden’s Mourning Two Dream of Scorching Might Two Guide to Admonition Two Guide to Praxis Two Guide to Ingenuity Two Hero’s Wit Five Iron Talisman of the Forest Drew Two Mora 100,000 Mystic Enhancement Ore 10 Oasis Garden’s Kindness Two Philosophies of Admonition Two Remnant Glow of Scorching Might Two Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew Two Sumeru: Amrita! (Namecard unlocked by offering 36 Plumes of Purifying Light) One Philosophies of Ingenuity Two Primogen 600 Philosophies of Praxis Two

How to Unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact

In order to unlock and offer Plumes to the Amrita Pool you will need to complete “The Splendrous Sky That Day” quest first. After you have done this, proceed to finish “The Heart of Amrita” quest which will be unlocked for you. When you do that, you can then join your fellow adventurers in enjoying everything there is about the Amrita Pool.

When you have been looking for different styles of side activities compared to Domains and other types, the Amrita Pool will have your back — including plenty of rewards indeed. Most adventurers will tend to have their eye on the Primogen that the Pool offers but the vast majority of rewards are all great to have. Especially the weapon ascension materials which you can acquire.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023