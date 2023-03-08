How to Steal the Thieves Gem in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Octopath Travler 2, everyone of your eight travelers has their own class they start out with, but as you adventure through the world, you will have the opportunity to gain secondary classes via licenses. One of those classes is the Thief, which wields swords and daggers. In order to gain this secondary class you will need to head to Clockbank on the eastern continent. Here, you can gain a Thief License and, if you steal the Thieves Gem in Clockbank, you can gain a second Thief License, which lets two of your party members have Thief as a secondary job at the same time.

Where to find the Thieves Gem and Thieves Guild in Octopath Traveler 2

First, you need to navigate to Clockbank, which you should be about level 18 in order to travel there without getting wiped by enemies. You need to come to Clockbank for Partitio’s Chapter 2 story mission. Once you arrive in Clockbank, you need to head to the north to the inner part of the city and then head to the west to find a small alley and an unmarked door.

This is the entrance to the Thieves Guild, which can only be accessed at night. Enter the building and speak with the guild leader, marked by the shield icon. They will give you your first Thief License, which allows you to set your secondary class as Thief for one of your party members. In order to obtain the second license, head back to the entrance into Clockbank, where you can find an old man during the day.

The old man, who only appears during the day, has the Thieves Gem. While most other items in the game can be obtained via a few different Path Actions, the only way to obtain this gem is by stealing it with Throné using her Path Action. Depending on your level, you will have a different percent chance to successfully obtain the Thieves Gem. If you aren’t at 100% chance and don’t want to come back later, there is a save point next to the old man, so you can save before trying. If you aren’t successful, you can reload and try again.

Once you obtain the Thieves Gem, switch to night and head back to the Thieves Guild. Speak with the guild leader, who will award you with a second Thief License in exchange for the Thieves Gem.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023