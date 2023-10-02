How to Study a Sleeping Styracosaurus in Paleo Pines

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Paleo Pines, you get to research live dinosaurs and live in harmony with these cute creatures as your friends. The first people you meet in the game are Mari and Owynn. They are researchers who require your taming skills to help them get the best research. As you continue to help them, Owynn will ask you to research a dinosaur while it’s sleeping. Here is how you research a sleeping styracosaurus.

Researching a Sleeping Styracosaurus

Typically, a Styracosaurus herd is found right outside your Old Ranch. So you won’t need to go very far to find the dino you want. They look similar to triceratops but have a prominent crest on top of their head with horns all around it instead of just two horns on the top of the head.

To be able to get the styracosaurus to sleep, you’ll first need your flute. Just as you do when you’re befriending a dinosaur in Paleo Pines, you’ll play the three red notes to get the dinosaur’s attention and open the calling game. The styracosaurus will sing out the notes you need to play. If you need to hold the note, there will be a number of circles around the note that indicate how many times the bubble needs to grow to be accurate.

Play this once and you’ll get a menu of options on the left side of the screen. Select the Soothe option at the bottom until it is asleep. This will gently sush the dinosaur until it closes its eyes. Open your inventory and select your Journal walking toward the styracosaurus. Once you’re close enough, you’ll see the option to record the information which will give you more to look at for this dinosaur in your journal.

You could also wait until nighttime to travel out and look for one already asleep if you have time to wait. You’ll see z’s above the dinosaur’s head indicating that it’s a sleeping styracosaurus and you can approach it with your Journal out then.

