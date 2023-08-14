How to Survive the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

The Shadowlands is a dangerous area in Baldur’s Gate 3, as a deadly curse surrounds it. This curse is called, unsurprisingly, the Shadow Curse, and players need to understand how to deal with it. After reading this guide, you’ll be fully prepared to survive the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Ways to Survive the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3

A few methods exist to survive the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some methods are more effective, but we will explain all your options in this guide.

Use a Moon Lantern to Survive the Shadow Curse

First and foremost, the best way to survive the Shadow Curse in Baldur’s Gate 3 is by obtaining a working Moon Lantern. You can get a working Moon Lantern from Jaheira at the Last Light Inn, and equipping this item and having one of your characters hold it will deflect the Shadow Curse and protect you from its effects.

Better yet, releasing the Pixie from the Moon Lantern will grant you a permanent blessing to you and your party that protects everyone from the curse. Keep in mind, though, that releasing the Pixie will make it so you can’t spot Shadows and Wraiths when they teleport during battle.

In my Pixie guide, I clarified that you should release the Pixie from the Moon Lantern to help navigate the Shadowlands. To do so, equip the Moon Lantern with an active inspection skill. Speak to the Pixie and select the option to release her and as a reward, choose the Blessing to go through the Shadowlands.

Use Light and Spells to Survive the Shadow Curse

Before you find a working Moon Lantern, the next best way to deal with the Shadow Curse is by simply using light and the appropriate spells. To create light, you can have your party members hold torches, deflecting the curse away from everyone.

As for spells, Shadowlight can learn the Daylight Spell (level 3) from the Evocation school. This Daylight Spell will “enchant an item to shine like the sun or summon a sphere of sunlight that dispels all darkness around it.” While this is less effective than the Moon Lantern or Pixie blessing, it’s very helpful in navigating the area when first arriving.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023