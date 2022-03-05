There’s a new Fortnite Chapter 3 quest that asks you to swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge using Spiderman web shooters. We are in Week 13 of the current season and the developers recently dropped all the quests for this week. The Spiderman web shooters are one of the best Mythic items in the game and the community just can’t get over the fun of swinging around. However, Mythic items only stay in the game for a season, meaning Spiderman web shooters will be vaulted when Chapter 3 Season 1 comes to a close. But before any of that happens, you can still enjoy and have fun with these Mythic items in the game, starting with swinging under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge.

​How to Swing Under an Arch in Fortnite: Desert, Big, and Covered Bridge Locations

​You can complete the swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge using Spiderman web shooters challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 by visiting any of the three locations mentioned in the quest. These include Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge. Simply visit any of the three locations and swing around using the Spiderman web shooters to complete the challenge.

The Fortnite Desert Arch is located just southwest of Rocky Reels, and north of Butter Barn. If you don’t already have the Spiderman Mythic item, you can head southeast from this location to get the web shooters. The second location aka Fortnite Big Bridge is located southwest of Shifty Shafts, east of Covert Cavern, and north across the lake from Tilted Towers. There are a bunch of Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters in girders within Big Bridge’s support structure. Slip them on if you haven’t got one already and swing under the Big Bridge to complete this challenge.

#Fortnite Quests Hotfix ⚒️ "Using Spider-Man's Web-Shooters, swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge" has been disabled and was replaced by "Use Guzzle Juice" https://t.co/bIGw6Rq0zi — Jaykey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) March 4, 2022

For the Fortnite Covered Bridge, you will need to travel to the far northwest part of the island. The bridge is kind of hidden in the mountains and you can simply head north-west of Logjam Lumberyard to find the bridge. It will be next to a Seven Outpost. Luckily, you will find a pair of Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters on both ends of Covered Bridge. Grab them and swing under the arch beneath the overhanging bridge to complete the challenge. Completing the quest will reward you with 25000 in-game XP which is pretty decent.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.