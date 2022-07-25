MultiVersus is thriving and players have been enjoying everything about the early access of the open beta before the main open beta is available for everyone tomorrow. Many have been working their way through the Starter Missions for the experience that have a range of tasks to complete for gold. One of these tasks is completed by toasting another player. You may be wondering what it means to toast another player, perhaps set them on fire you may think? However, this guide article will take you through the true way of how to toast another player in MultiVersus.

Toasting Another Player in MultiVersus

In order to toast players, you will have to play through a match with others and then when the end of the match screen shows you will be able to observe a “Give Toast” button on top of the player’s cards. This is what you will have to press in order to toast another player in MultiVersus. Notably, it sort of works as a commendation of sorts, you will be rewarding other players for their efforts.

There is also something else you should know about toasting other players. In order to actually toast players, you will have to have toast in your inventory. It is a currency within MultiVersus so you will need to actually purchase Toast if you don’t have any. Thankfully you start off the game with 10 toast already so completing the task won’t be of any issue. However, when you do run out of toast; you can buy it from the collection menu in the top right corner. Press on the icon with the toast and you can buy 100 toast for 350 gold. Time to toast those players with your favorite characters!

MultiVersus will be released in Open Beta form on July 26th for the platforms of: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.