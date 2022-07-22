How-to-Get-More-Gold-Coins-in-MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, players can make use of Gold Coins, the game’s main currency, to unlock new characters, perks, and more. But how can you get gold coins in the game? To answer that and more, here are all the ways in which you can get gold coins in MultiVersus.

How to Get More Gold in MultiVersus

After completing the tutorial, you can earn gold coins in MultiVersus by taking part in matches, both online, and offline, as doing so will allow you to not only complete both daily ad seasonal challenges, all of which will also reward you with the in-game currency, but also level up your player, character, and Battle Pass levels, the first which will reward you with a set number of coins every time you level up, and the latter two which will reward you with the currency at set tiers. If you want to get even more gold after completing matches, you can do so by partnering up with a friend, which will increase the value gained after completion by 30%.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can earn gold good amounts of gold coins in MultiVersus:

Take part in matches (both online and offline).

Complete daily, and seasonal challenges (milestones).

Level up your characters.

Level up your player and Battle Pass levels.

It’s important to point out that, although the coins are the game’s main currency, there’s a wide array of unlockables only available for those who wish to make use of the game’s paid currency.

The open beta of MultiVersus is set to be released on July 26, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, via Steam. You can play the early access version of the game right now by either buying the title’s Founder’s Pack or through Twitch Drops.