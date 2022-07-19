How to fix Syncing Account State error in Multiversus

If you’re looking to get into some high-flying action with your favorite Warner Bros. characters, you’ll find that there is plenty to love with MultiVersus. This free-to-play platform fighter has been in the works for a while now, and with the Open-Beta happening, players can get their hands on it and find out if their favorite character plays better than expected.

Unfortunately, there also seems to be a few issues happening in the game currently, with many players reporting a Syncing Account State error that is plaguing their fun. However, there are a few solutions currently available that may allow you back into the game, so let’s dive in and see what we can do to try to bring your new favorite fighter back to life!

How To Fix Account Syncing Error in MultiVersus

The MultiVersus team is aware that this issue is plaguing many players, and has sent out a Tweet to let players know that they are working on trying to get this situation fixed. However, if you’re wanting to get into the game, you’ll want to give these tips a try so you can get back into the action.

We're investigating the current log in issue. Please stay tuned. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 19, 2022

Exit The Game and Go Back In

One of the ways that players have seemingly been able to avoid this error, or get past it, for the time being, is by fully exiting the game, and going back into it. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve completely exited, rather than just putting it in a suspended state in the background, as that will not fix this issue. If you are still running into the issue, try this next step.

Power Off Your System

Giving your system a full reboot may help this game get past this annoying bug, so rather than putting your system to sleep, you’ll want to make sure that you’re giving it a full reboot. No matter the system that you’re playing on, giving it a restart every once in a while will help ensure that you are running into fewer issues with the games that you enjoy playing! However, if you see the error pop up again, there are a few other options you could try.

Disconnect and Reconnect From The Internet

Taking your system fully offline for a bit of time, and going back onto the Internet may help you evade this nasty bug. If you don’t want to delete your information from the console, however, you could also try restarting your router, but that will also take you offline from everything in your area. However, this could help boost you back into the game, so you can punch your way to victory once again. Unfortunately, if this didn’t work, there are a few more options to try.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Beta

This may be drastic, but it could also work. Making sure that you remove the Beta from your system of choice, and reinstalling it could help you get past your issue, but it’s also a last-ditch resort. You’ll want to make sure that you remember all of your login info, just in case it makes you log back in. If this doesn’t work, the final step would be waiting it out, until they patch up this bug. This may be inconvenient, but it is going to be the most foolproof way to get into the game.

Make sure that you’re checking out our MultiVersus Guide Section, so you can learn even more about the game, including the way to get all of the trophies in the game, how to get Twitch Drops for MultiVersus, how to move the Damage Counter, and if this title is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future!

MultiVersus will be released on July 26th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.