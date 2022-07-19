Recently MultiVersus announced its open beta, and thousands of players are eager to start having fun with the fighting title that will bring characters from many known IPs. Most players are wondering what are the MultiVersus PC Requirements, but do not worry, we will answer all your questions.

MultiVersus will be released later this month on almost all platforms, and players all over the world are excited about this new platform fighting game that promises to bring a lot of fun with its characters, graphics, and features. The possibilities are endless when it comes to characters in this game; Batman, Superman, and even Arya Stark from Game of Thrones are one of the many characters that will come to the game, so players should keep an eye on the title once it releases. The free-to-play title has gathered the attention of many players because of this and what it promises in the fighting genre.

MultiVersus Minimum and Recommend PC requirements: Can your PC run it?

MultiVersus is coming to many platforms, and one of them is the PC. As with any PC title, players will have to take into account their PC’s specs if they want to have the best experience when running this game. So if you are one of the many PC players who are excited about the title, you should take a look into the requirements your PC will have to match to enjoy this free-to-play wonder that will be coming later this month.

Minimum Requirements

Operative System: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350.

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 7770.

According to the MultiVersus Steam page, these specs should allow players to reach 60 FPS at 720p.

Recommended Requirements

Operative System: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200.

Memory: 8 GB RAM.

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270.

According to the MultiVersus Steam page, these specs should allow players to reach 60 FPS at 1080p.

Luckily for all players, the game does not require a high-end PC, so if you have an old setup, make sure you try the game before assuming your old graphics card will not handle this title. The recommended requirements are more than tame when talking about the processor and graphics card.

The R9 270 and GTX 660 came almost a decade ago, so any player with a graphics card released in the last five years should handle MultiVersus with no problem. The same happens when it comes to the RAM and processor requirements. Almost any PC player is going to handle this game without any issue.

MultiVersus will be available on July 26th on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.