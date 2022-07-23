How to Unlock Every Character in MultiVersus: All Character Unlock Prices

MultiVersus is now in the early access of the Open Beta and thousands have been experiencing the game after getting access. There are numerous characters already included in the game and people have been getting to know various strategies of the many characters on offer. However, you may be wondering how to unlock all of the characters in the game as you will not automatically get all of them. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unlock every character in MultiVersus.

Unlocking Every Character in MultiVersus

There are two ways that you can unlock characters in MultiVersus and some of these characters are given for free. Nonetheless, many characters will need to be unlocked but thankfully it won’t take you too long in order to save up enough to purchase your favorite characters. You can buy characters with earned in-game currency (gold) or you can opt to buy with real cash a unique currency named ‘Gleamium’ that you can then spend to get characters quicker. The table below will showcase all of the characters and their costs as of the time of writing. The list will be updated over time with every new character added or changed prices.

Character Name Gold Price Gleamium Price Wonder Woman (Unlocked after completing the tutorial) (Unlocked after completing the tutorial) Arya Stark 3000 700 Batman 2000 700 Harley Quinn (Unlocked automatically) (Unlocked automatically) Shaggy (Unlocked automatically) (Unlocked automatically) Taz (Unlocked automatically) (Unlocked automatically) Jake (Unlocked automatically) (Unlocked automatically) Superman 2000 700 Garnet 1500 700 Iron Giant 3000 700 Steven Universe 3000 700 Reindog 2000 700 Bugs Bunny 2000 700 Finn 2000 700 Velma 2000 700 Tom & Jerry 3000 700

As can be observed, the gold it costs to buy characters is thankfully not too high, however, it will still take a good little while of time to earn the gold you need for the characters. If you are playing frequently, it may be best to simply just continue playing normally and earning gold as you go to then feel a deeper sense of reward for buying the characters afterward. One of the characters on the way is also LeBron James so it may be likely that the cost of that character is at the higher end of the price range.

MultiVersus will be released in Open Beta form on July 26th for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.